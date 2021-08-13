Asha the Backyard Helper

Look who’s finally ready to start the search for her forever home! Beautiful Asha!

Asha (also known as Ashanti, Ashi, Ashipoo, and Tubs!) came to us in October with two badly torn ACL’s, and poor girl was very much lacking confidence. We immediately got to work getting her fixed up, and she had two TPLO surgeries to repair her torn ACLs. She’s now fully recovered and has been working on confidence building in her foster home, and she’s proven to be the absolute cuddliest girl around!

We estimate Asha was born in 2016, she weighs about 50 pounds, and she’s a pit bull type dog. She’s a petite little beauty who is an expert level snuggler.

Asha loves to hang out in the backyard and if you have some snacks to chew on out there, all the better! She’s also pretty good at helping with yard work!!

A calm and consistent adult-only home is needed so she can continue to grow her confidence and become the best girl! She will not be comfortable with large gatherings in the home, get togethers, and lots of noise and energy. She’s very polite, and knows sit, and down, and waits patiently for her dinner until she’s told it’s okay to eat. SUCH a good girl! She is potty trained and crate trained — and, super comfortable lounging in her crate. Among her other skills is her ability to sit like a human, and lay on her back like a t-rex.

Other dogs make Asha incredibly nervous, and she needs to be the only animal in a home. She is dog reactive, and would be happiest in a home with a fenced yard so she has a safe place to do her business (and lounge around of course!).

Asha is a medium energy girl. Most of the time she’s super easygoing, but becomes a bit of a bulldozer when she gets hyper or wound up. She quickly calms down when told to though, and goes back to being a cuddly couch potato.

Asha will thrive with an experienced owner who will continue the progress she’s made since coming to us. If you are looking for a sweet, snuggly, expert chewer and yardwork supervisor, Asha wants to meet you!

Asha’s adoption fee is $350, and if interested in adopting please fill out an application from our website www.forgottendogsrescue.com.