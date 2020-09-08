As 'folkore' scores sixth week at #1, Taylor ties Whitney Houston for chart record

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s folklore has notched its sixth week at number one at the Billboard 200 chart, and with that, she’s tied a record set by the late Whitney Houston in 2009.

Taylor and Whitney have now both spent 46 weeks in total at number one on the album chart, and that’s more than any other female artist in history. Whitney did it with her four number-one albums, including The Bodyguard soundtrack, which spent an amazing 20 weeks at number one in the early ’90s. Taylor has done it with her seven number-one albums.

The act with the most weeks at number one overall on this chart is The Beatles, with 132 weeks on top across 19 albums.

Folklore has lasted longer on top than any album in nearly four years; the last to spend at least that long at number one was Drake‘s Views, back in 2016. Folklore also has spent longer at number one than any other album in 2020.

Folklore is Taylor’s fifth album to spend at least six weeks at number one. Only one other act has had as many albums that have lasted that long on top: The Beatles.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend Katy Perry debuts at number five with her latest album Smile. It’s her fifth top 10 album, and this is the first time two solo women have been in the top five together on the album chart in seven months.

Folklore is also 2020’s best-selling album. As Grammy voting begins, there’s been much speculation as to whether or not it will receive a nod for Album of the Year, an honor that eluded her two previous albums, Lover and Reputation.

By Andrea Dresdale

