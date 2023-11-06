As ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ scores biggest sales week in nearly eight years, what are her Rock Hall prospects?

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift didn’t attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony November 3 in Brooklyn, NY — she was apparently having dinner with Phoebe Bridgers in Manhattan instead — but she did have a Rock Hall inductee repping for her on the red carpet: Flavor Flav.

The Public Enemy rapper, who was inducted into the Hall with his legendary group in 2013, was wearing a baby-blue, limited-edition 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cardigan and a baby-blue bedazzled clock to match. Flav is a confirmed Swiftie who attended several Eras Tour shows this past summer.

So, does Flav think Taylor will get into the Rock Hall the first year she’s eligible, which will be in 2031?

“I’m hoping so! I’m gonna vote for her, that’s for sure!” he told ABC Audio.

As for why Flav is so taken with Taylor’s music, he explained, “Well, she’s real, you know what I’m saying? Y’know her music is about her experiences and her struggles. And a lot of people can relate to the things that she’s been through. So when I started listening to her music and I dug into her lyrics, I’m like, ‘Hey, this girl ain’t no joke!'”

Taylor’s sales ain’t no joke either: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has just debuted at #1 on the Billboard album chart with 1.653 million units. That’s the largest sales week for any album since Adele‘s 25 racked up just under 3.5 million back in late November 2015, and the largest sales week of Taylor’s career.

Two additional records: Taylor’s the only act with six different albums that have each sold at least one million copies in a single week since 1991, when electronic monitoring began, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has sold more vinyl albums — 693,000 — in a single week since ’91 as well.

