Arnold Schwarzenegger creates GoFundMe page and donates $1 million for medical relief

March 25, 2020

Photo by Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is pitching in to help medical professionals on the frontlines deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 72-year-old actor has created a GoFundMe page called “Frontline Responders Fund,” intended to supply hospitals with masks, gowns, gloves and other critical supplies.

Schwarzenegger, who himself has donated $1 million to the fund, posted a screenshot of his GoFundMe page to his Instagram account, along with a plea for followers to do their part.

“I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it.“

“I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes,” he added.

Schwarzenegger is listed on the fundraising team along with fellow actor Edward Norton, who donated $10,000 and helped raise $3,381,100 towards their goal of $10 million as of Tuesday evening.

Gwyneth Paltrow also donated $100,000 to the fund.

