Armored Truck Spills Money

Last Friday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) began receiving 911 calls about cash scattered across an area of Interstate 5.

CHP and the Federal Bureau of Investigation say people got out of their cars to chase after the money.

“Many of the motorists returned the money immediately to the officers; however, there were motorists observed driving from the scene with stolen money,” they said in a joint press release. “The CHP would like to thank those motorists who have already returned money to their local CHP office and remind the public to do the right thing and return any money they found on the freeway.”

Authorities said that videos and photos were posted on social media that captured people’s faces and the license plate numbers of cars. The agencies released several photos showing people scooping up the bills.

CHP and the FBI if they haven’t returned the money, it is a criminal charge.

What would you have done?

