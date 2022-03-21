Arizona’s Tucson Music Hall to be renamed for hometown hero Linda Ronstadt

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

The Tucson Music Hall in Tucson, Arizona will be named after one of the city’s most famous daughters: Linda Ronstadt.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the news on Twitter, calling Ronstadt “one of Tucson’s most iconic women.” The official renaming will take place on May 7, during the city’s 40th annual International Mariachi Conference. Linda saluted that musical genre in her hugely successful 1987 album, Canciones de Mi Padre.

According to The Arizona Republic, Mayor Romero said in a statement, “Linda Ronstadt is a beloved daughter of Tucson. It is time to honor her legacy and her ability to tell the story of our culture through music.” The legendary 75-year-old singer will be on hand to unveil the music hall’s new sign.

The Republic shared a statement from the mayor’s office in which Ronstadt said, “I am fortunate to be a member of a large musical family that has been associated with the City of Tucson since the 1800s. My entire career was informed and nurtured by the music we made as I was growing up here.”

Ronstadt, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, retired from singing in 2011 due to vocal problems. In 2013, she revealed she had Parkinson’s disease, but her diagnosis was later changed to progressive supranuclear palsy (PCP), a late-onset degenerative disease that is often mistaken for Parkinson’s.

