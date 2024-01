Starfrenzy|BigStock

Ariana Grande is on to the next!

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 30, dropped her latest single, “Yes, And?”

Over a house beat reminiscent of her pal Madonna’s “Vogue,” Grande shrugs off her detractors and all their comments and gossip.

Grande first began teasing new music in December, when she shared photos from a recording studio on Instagram. She finally announced “Yes, And?” on Monday, much to the delight of her fans — and A-list pals like label-mate Nicki Minaj, who commented, “We are ready.”

Video Yes And!: HERE