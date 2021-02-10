Are you Zombie-ing, Zumping or Being Lock Blocked?

New pandemic-specific lingo to help better navigate the dating world.
According to Babbel, there are nine-must know terms to describe challenges and
experiences unique to dating today.
Zombie-ing – a cold form of ghosting
Zumping – getting dumped on a zoom call
Corona-zoned – one or both don’t want to risk getting the virus
Lock Blocking – when lockdown rules force you to reschedule your date
On-nomi – Japanese word meaning drinking together on line
FODA – opposite of FOMO Fear of Dating Again
Quarantine Bae – used by those dating exclusively during quarantine
Quarantine-ship – relationship started virtually during quarantine
Smugsolation – flaunting flourishing relationship all over social media
An expert at Babbel explains:
“Language evolves as cultural shifts emerge and people seek new words
to communicate their environment, feelings and behavior,”
“Dating culture was already taking place online,
but the pandemic pushed singletons everywhere towards apps,
video dating and socially distanced courtship.”
“It’s natural, then, to see so many dating terms originating from lockdown,”
“We’ve experienced a big cultural change and people need new words to
communicate and describe their lived experiences to others.”