Are you Zombie-ing, Zumping or Being Lock Blocked?

StudioRomantic||BigStock

New pandemic-specific lingo to help better navigate the dating world.

According to Babbel, there are nine-must know terms to describe challenges and

experiences unique to dating today.

Zombie-ing – a cold form of ghosting

Zumping – getting dumped on a zoom call

Corona-zoned – one or both don’t want to risk getting the virus

Lock Blocking – when lockdown rules force you to reschedule your date

On-nomi – Japanese word meaning drinking together on line

FODA – opposite of FOMO Fear of Dating Again

Quarantine Bae – used by those dating exclusively during quarantine

Quarantine-ship – relationship started virtually during quarantine

Smugsolation – flaunting flourishing relationship all over social media

An expert at Babbel explains:

“Language evolves as cultural shifts emerge and people seek new words

to communicate their environment, feelings and behavior,”

“Dating culture was already taking place online,

but the pandemic pushed singletons everywhere towards apps,

video dating and socially distanced courtship.”

“It’s natural, then, to see so many dating terms originating from lockdown,”

“We’ve experienced a big cultural change and people need new words to

communicate and describe their lived experiences to others.”

Full Story: HERE