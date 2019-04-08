Are You Ready to Binge Watch Christmas Movies?

I really, really hope you don’t have much in the way of plans for this holiday season, because Hallmark isn’t going to air just 10 new Christmas movies this year. They aren’t going to stop at 20 either, or even 30. Instead, they are going to show a record-breaking FOURTY new Christmas movies! That’s two more than aired in 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly.

If you are the kinda person that likes to celebrate Christmas all year (and let’s be honest, would you be here if you weren’t?) you’ll be very excited to hear that you won’t have to wait until December to start watching! The first movie will air in July during Hallmark’s Keepsake Christmas campaign that celebrates the halfway point to Christmas.

Once we get past Christmas in July, new movies will start again on October 25th when Hallmark starts their Countdown to Christmas. The first three include Holiday for Heroes, starring Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas, The Christmas Song, starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf and a yet-to-be titled movie being produced by Blake Shelton.

All in all, the Hallmark Channel will air 24 movies, with 16 airing on their sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. So stock up on hot cocoa and warm fuzzy socks and get ready to binge!