Are You Far Left, Far Right, or Far Out?

Cancel Culture has come for Dr. Seuss, but Cancel Culture Veteran

Jane Fonda is once again beloved.

Does History lend itself to forgiveness, or is it something else?

Join Coach Laurie, Anna D and Claire as we work together to get our heads around that.

Plus, have you given something up for Lent, even if you’ve never done it before?

And why has the World become so divided over religious beliefs when some

religions share so many themes and rituals?

All that, plus why we’d rather you didn’t actually “Drop the Mic.”

Podcast: HERE