Are You An Organ Donor?

February 5, 2020

There are two ways to sign up!

Did you know that 95% of U.S. adults support organ donation but only 58% are registered as donors?

Are you interested in being a living donor? That’s a different process. Learn about Living Donation.

If you are an organ donor and you end up in the hospital, no one knows you are a donor so they WILL SAVE your life.

It isn’t until someone has passed that they find out whether or not they are organ donors.

Three things to know, you can register via department of motor vehicles, on your drivers license.

And or go to the registry for Washington state.

Also tell your family and friends so they are all on the same page with you.

