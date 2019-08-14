Are You A “Friends” Super Fan?

A company is looking for a “Friends” obsessed superfan to watch 25 hours of the TV show in honor of its 25th anniversary.

“This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard Friends superfan looking to prove their salt.

They are in search of the ones who know the quotes (‘PIVOT‘), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo),

and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have?

What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is,” FrontierBundles.com said in a press release.

The company said the fan must also be an organized, detail-oriented individual.

It helps to have an active Twitter account and following, as you’ll be required to tweet throughout the challenge.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

Interested candidates can apply .

You can apply through September 3.

Full Story: HERE

