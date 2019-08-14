Credit: JJFarquitectos | BigStockPhoto.com

Are You A “Friends” Super Fan?

August 14, 2019

A company is looking for a “Friends” obsessed superfan to watch 25 hours of the TV show in honor of its 25th anniversary.

“This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard Friends superfan looking to prove their salt.

They are in search of the ones who know the quotes (‘PIVOT‘), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo),

and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have?

What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is,” FrontierBundles.com said in a press release.

The company said the fan must also be an organized, detail-oriented individual.

It helps to have an active Twitter account and following, as you’ll be required to tweet throughout the challenge.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

Interested candidates can apply HERE.

You can apply through September 3.

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
