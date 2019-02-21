Credit: Irisangel | BigStockPhoto.com

Are We Saving Daylight Savings Time?

A bill that would keep Washington in Daylight Saving time permanently went before the state Senate for a public hearing Wednesday.

One senator pushed for a ballot initiative rather than action from the Legislature.

Arguing in favor of permanent Daylight Saving Time was UW law professor Steve Calandrillo.

“The real reason that we want permit Daylight Saving Times is to save lives,” he said. “Darkness kills — there is no question that darkness is deadly.”

As of now, Washington state lawmakers have been working with Oregon to help draft its own version of this bill. California voted in favor of a similar

ballot measure last November, making the only holdout Idaho, a state that exists partly in Mountain Time.

Full Story: HERE

