Are We Lazy? Or Just Creative?

Charmin is making a robot to deliver you TP when you run out!

Charmin built this bot so you can beckon TP with your phone. For now, it’s concept only. But what a concept.

Pampers has an app telling you when to change your babies diapers. I think that is pretty easy to figure out!

However it also monitors the wee ones sleep and that could ease any parents anxiety.

The Lumi will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.

