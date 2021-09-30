Are We Doing Halloween?

Anna Kraynova

CDC says, it is safe to trick or treat!! No chutes and ladders needed.

With the COVID Delta variant still making its impact felt across the country,

many parents are wondering – is it safe for kids to go trick-or-treating this Halloween?

The CDC says yes.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the former chief of infectious disease at Mass General Hospital,

said on Face The Nation Sunday that outdoor trick-or-treating should “absolutely” be safe.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let

our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.

Last year, the CDC discouraged traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and several

communities in Massachusetts canceled Halloween to discourage the spread of coronavirus.

Full Story: HERE