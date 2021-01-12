Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde living together already?

Jim Dyson/Redferns

While rumor has it things are getting serious between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, they’re not at the “moving in together” stage of their relationship quite yet.

Claims that the two are now living together began swirling over the weekend after Olivia was photographed carrying bags of stuff out of the home she shared with ex Jason Sudeikis and heading over to Harry’s place.

But a source tells E! News their living situation is not what it seems.

“She stays with him when she doesn’t have kids,” an insider says of Wilde, “but she still has her house.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who reportedly split earlier last year after a seven-year engagement, are co-parenting their six-year-old son, Otis, and four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36, met on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Harry is starring in and Olivia is directing. News of a romance between the two broke last week after they were pictured holding hands at a friend’s wedding. Harry reportedly introduced Olivia as his “girlfriend.”



