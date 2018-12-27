Credit: Bigstock, Starfrenzy
“Aquaman” Jason Momoa tears up performing the Haka with his kids

Jason Momoa, 39, popularly known as DC’s newest addition to the superhero universe, Aquaman, is a familiar face in entertainment media.

Thanks to the release of “Aquaman”, Momoa is everywhere in the media these days and we are completely O.K. with that.

He has guest-starred on SNL and at his “Aquaman” L.A. premiere performing the traditional Maori war chant, the Haka. and with fellow cast members from the film.

On Dec. 21st, Momoa performed alongside castmates and his two children at a film premiere in Hawaii.

Momoa, teared up giving a short speech before performing the chant, mentioning the high honor it was to bring his culture to the big screen.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life. I’m so honored to play this role because it represents all of us, all of Polynesia.” he said, wiping his teary eyes.

“I’m honored to combine land and sea. We are the seafaring, we are the people.”

Momoa performs as, Arthur Curry, who learns he is heir to an underwater kingdom, and must lead his people to protect both land and sea. He stars alongside Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman in the new superhero release.

“Aquaman” hits theatres Dec. 21. For show times near you, click HERE.

For the full article, read HERE.

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg

