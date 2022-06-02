Aqua unveils fun fan contest to mark 25th anniversary of “Barbie Girl”

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s been 25 years since Aqua released their smash-hit single “Barbie Girl.” To celebrate, the Danish pop group wants fans to get in on the fun.

Taking to TikTok, the hitmakers unveiled a fun new contest where the grand prize is a trip to their native Denmark.

“Barbie Girl turns 25! Can you believe it? What an amazing ride,” the group announced, saying they want to “celebrate the life of Barbie Girl and Aquarium [their debut album] with all of you.”

Singer Lene Nystrøm encouraged her fans to, “Share with us your favorite ‘Barbie Girl’ moment” using #BarbieGirl25 on social media.

She explained the winner will be flown to Denmark to “see us in concert, meet us backstage and hang out” at an upcoming music festival.

It is unknown when the contest ends.

The group recently celebrated their “Barbie Girl” music video hitting a billion YouTube views and told fans, “Absolutely crazy! Thank you for all the love.”

The song was released in April 1997 and went on to become a global phenomenon. It peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was officially released in the U.S. on August 12, 1997.

The debut album, Aquarium, is RIAA-certified three times Platinum after selling over 3 million units in the U.S.

