April is WARM 106.9 Teddy Bear Patrol Month!!

Bartell Drugs is helping to give “bear hugs” to children in stressful or traumatic situations as the Puget Sound area drugstore chain teams up with WARM 106.9 FM in the annual “Teddy Bear Patrol” campaign through the month of April.

Visit any of the participating Bartell’s, purchase a new Teddy Bear and Bartell’s will match each and every donation, now through Saturday, April 27th.

The annual drive puts teddy bears in the hands of community First Responders, police departments, hospitals and emergency response teams so they may give the bears to children involved in challenging situations. With a more than 125-year history in the Northwest, Bartell Drugs’ 63 stores in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are designated locations for teddy bear donations. Purchase an official “Bartell Bear” and Bartells will donate a second bear to the campaign.

During last year’s drive, more than 29,000 bears were delivered thanks to this incredible cause.