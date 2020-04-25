April 2020: Are We Still Going to Be Socially Distancing at Christmas?

April 25, 2020

Heather and Chrysanthemum Cliff decided to try something a little different this month and recorded their podcast via Zoom since they are still socially distanced. That means that instead of just getting to listen to us, when you click play on that video at the top of the page you get to watch us too!

This month we talked about what to do if we are still having to socially distance during the holidays? Christmas might be a little bit different if you can’t just head over to Grandma’s house like usual, but luckily Heather made found a few ways to bring everyone closer together on her latest trip to…Lowes?

Cliff is a bit worried that we might not have any new Hallmark movies to watch this holiday if they aren’t able to start filming them pretty quickly. Again, Heather saves Christmas by coming up with a holiday movie that can be filmed almost entirely via Zoom!

Finally, we’d like to give a big We’re So Xmas shout out to Christmas By Krebs in New Mexico. These folks usually are making Christmas decorations this time of year, but in the face of a pandemic managed to shift their production lines to make 10,000 face shields for medical professionals every day!

The night jock and digital guy from Seattle’s Christmas Station, The New Warm 106.9, are soooo Xtra. Around here, it’s always Christmas, and Heather & Cliff are there for it. From holiday scented deodorant to high tech festive décor, join them on the 25th of each month (and even more in December) for all things Christmas!

