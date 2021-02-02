Apple TV+ says Justin Timberlake's 'Palmer' set record for "most watched weekend"

Justin Timberlake‘s new movie Palmer scored a big win for Apple TV+. The streaming giant announced Monday that the service saw record viewership numbers following the movie’s Friday premiere.

Variety reports that Palmer, partnered with the recent second season premieres of the Hailee Steinfeld-led series Dickinson as well as M. Night Shyamalan‘s Servant, helped bolster a 33-percent jump in average viewers. Losing Alice also boosted the streamer’s international numbers.

Apple TV+ adds that Palmer is also the service’s second-biggest movie debut, trailing behind Tom Hanks‘ Greyhound.

Subscriber and viewership numbers were not made available. Earlier last month, Apple TV+ announced it was extending its free trials to those who purchased Apple products to July 2021 — which allows for the addition of more original content to entice more subscribers to pay for their membership.

Apple TV+ also won the bidding war for Sundance Film Festival darling, Coda. The streamer acquired the movie for a whopping $25 million.

Other content hitting the streamer will be the Will Smith movie Emancipation, the Martin Scorsese flick Killers of the Flower Moon that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Swan Song, which stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Glenn Close and Awkwafina.