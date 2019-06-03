https://www.bigstockphoto.com/image-245154667/stock-photo-greece%2C-kavala-january-15%2C-2018%3A-itunes-application-icon-in-a-dock-on-a-screen-of-macbook%2C-close
Apple Says ‘No More iTunes’. But What About You’re Existing Music & Movie Library?
June 3, 2019
According to CNN, Apple is ‘breaking up’ the iconic music/movie platform. So many of us naively trusted the ‘forever’ idea and loaded years worth of tunes and movies on iTunes. Self included. So, now what?
CNN story (HERE)
Apple Insider story (HERE)