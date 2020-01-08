Apple Must Have Sold A LOT of iPhones This Christmas

A new iPhone or iPad makes for a pretty good Christmas present and based on how much money was spent this holiday in the App Store, A LOT of people must have gotten a new Apple device this holiday!

According to Apple, “…App Store customers spent a record $1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, a 16 percent increase over last year, and $386 million on New Year’s Day 2020 alone, a 20 percent increase over last year and a new single-day record.”

If you are one of the lucky people on Santa’s nice list this year that ended up with a new phone, we recommend you check out Apple Arcade for some new games to play and also would 100% recommend that you subscribe to We’re So Xmas on Apple Podcasts (but to be honest, we’re biased)!