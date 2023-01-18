Antoine Fuqua tapped to direct new Michael Jackson biopic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A biopic on Michael Jackson is in the works, and it just nabbed an A-list director. Variety reports Antoine Fuqua, known for such flicks as Training Day, starring Denzel Washington, and 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, has been tapped to direct the flick, Michael, which is expected to begin filming this year.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” Fuqua shares. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.”

He notes, “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

The film, which promises to delve into all aspects of the King of Pop’s life and career, will be produced by Graham King, who was responsible for the 2000 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as the 2006 Oscar winner The Departed. It will be written by John Logan, who penned the script for the James Bond flick Skyfall.

