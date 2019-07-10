Credit: BigStockPhoto

Another Reason To Appriciate Our Rainy State

July 10, 2019

Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro (Huge) cactus.

The black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road

and  the cactus ended up slamming into the car’s windshield.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

The driver was detainbed for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

Full Story and AMAZING picture: HERE

I say amazing because the driver didn’t get poked at all!!

