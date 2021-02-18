Another Britney Spears Documentary

Netflix will be making its own Britney Spears-focused documentary.

On the heels of the release of Framing Britney Spears and the widespread conversation it ignited,

Netflix says it will be making its own Britney Spears-focused documentary.

Directed by Samantha Stark, Framing Britney Spears premiered on FX and FX on Hulu

on February 5 as one of many installments in the ongoing “New York Times Presents” docuseries.

Following its release, Framing Britney Spears became the focus of a variety of discourse threads,

including a re-examination of the way female celebrities are treated by the media and the legitimacy

of Spears’ conservatorship which is currently overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported a new documentary about Spears is in the works from director

Erin Lee Carr and, notably, has been in the works long before Framing Britney Spears premiered.

Carr is a seasoned director of true crime documentaries and is both an excellent and

intriguing name to be attached to a project of this magnitude.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069