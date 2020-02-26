Another Big Piece Of The Lake To Sound Bike Trails Opens.

This 1.1 mile section of the 16 mile trail connecting the Green River in Tukwila To Renton is open.

The full trail (which will connect the waterfront in Des Moines to Renton Lake Washington) isn’t expected to be open for about another year and a half but, progress is being made and should make a nice commuting alternative for those in the South Sound as it will connect Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines and Burien.

The NEXT segment to be completed will be the Burien and Des Moines section.

Check out the map HERE.