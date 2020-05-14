Another 2.9 million people apply for unemployment; total now 36 million

May 14, 2020

MCCAIG/iStock(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — A further 2,981,000 people applied for unemployment in the week ending May 9, according to data released this morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.

That means more than 36 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the eight weeks since COVID-19 began prompting businesses to close and employers to subsequently furlough workers.

While today’s number of unemployment claims is lower than the record high of nearly seven million claims filed in a single week in March, it’s still much higher than any single week of claims filed prior to the pandemic.  This week’s number is also 195,000 lower than the previous week’s level, which itself was subsequently revised up, from 3.169 million claims to 3.176 million.

There are increasing concerns that many of these jobs aren’t coming back for a long time, perhaps not until 2024 or later.  Many small businesses are already out of business.   As of now, job losses are expected to continue and the unemployment rate is expected to climb even higher.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only