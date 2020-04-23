Anne Hathaway takes on the stay-at-home “pillow challenge” with a ‘Princess Diaries’ twist

George Pimentel/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Hear ye, hear ye! Mia Thermopolis has stepped out of retirement thanks to Anne Hathaway.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress joined in on the #pillowchallenge that has been circulating around on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. Tracee Ellis Ross, Halle Berry, Meghan King Edmonds, and many other celebrities have showcased their versions of the viral challenge that has its participants fashion a pillow into a minidress with the help of a belt tied at the waist.

While most people simply used one pillow to complete the challenge, Hathaway not only outdid the competition and used a total of three — two blue and one white — she added some blue butterfly wings, a red lip, sunglasses, and wireless headphones.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the actress captioned the photo using a quote from her fan-favorite movie The Princess Diaries, “A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.”

Hathaway portrayed Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager in San Francisco who is surprised by news that she is the heir to the Genovian throne after her father dies, in the 2001 comedy and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.