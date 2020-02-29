Anne Devereux Mills authentically speaks with women

Anne Devereux Mills can be regarded as a role model for transitions in our life. We are certainly individuals, but there is a commonality that we can all learn something from. Anne shares about some major shifts in her life–a recurrence of cancer, losing an executive position, her last daughter off to college–all at the same time. She was questioning herself and as a result created a program, an on-going event called “Parlay House”. It is an experience of women getting together at someone’s home, to discuss a topic, to have a speaker, to have the change of getting in touch with ourselves, and doing so in a connected way. Anne is bringing the first Parlay House to Seattle on March 5 & 6.

www.parlayhouse.com