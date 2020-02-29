Anne Devereux Mills authentically speaks with women

February 29, 2020

Anne Devereux Mills can be regarded as a role model for transitions in our life. We are certainly individuals, but there is a commonality that we can all learn something from. Anne shares about some major shifts in her life–a recurrence of cancer, losing an executive position, her last daughter off to college–all at the same time. She was questioning herself and as a result created a program, an on-going event called “Parlay House”. It is an experience of women getting together at someone’s home, to discuss a topic, to have a speaker, to have the change of getting in touch with ourselves, and doing so in a connected way. Anne is bringing the first Parlay House to Seattle on March 5 & 6.

www.parlayhouse.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only