Anita K, Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges

Anita K is a certified Executive & Life Coach and author of “Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges” . The title says it all–all of us can use a bit of shifting our mind during a challenging time–which is one description of our current reality. It’s tough to do on our own, so to have a coach, collaborate with friends (virtually) we can surprise ourselves with a new sense of self going forward, because the world has already changed. We can prepare ourselves with some ‘mindshifts’.

www.anitaksolutions.com