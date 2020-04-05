Anita K, Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges

April 5, 2020

Anita K is a certified Executive & Life Coach and author of “Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges” . The title says it all–all of us can use a bit of shifting our mind during a challenging time–which is one description of our current reality. It’s tough to do on our own, so to have a coach, collaborate with friends (virtually) we can surprise ourselves with a new sense of self going forward, because the world has already changed. We can prepare ourselves with some ‘mindshifts’.

www.anitaksolutions.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
