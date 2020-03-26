Angelina Jolie donates $1 million to No Kid Hungry campaign amid coronavirus

March 26, 2020

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — No kid should go hungry and Angelina Jolie is doing her part to make sure no kid does. 

The 44-year-old actress donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to make sure children have access to healthy and nutritious meals amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

“As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus,” the actress said in a statement.

“Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support,” she added. “No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible.”

The charitable organization provides meals for children of low-income families and, in light of the recent outbreak, has issued new emergency grants to school districts, food banks and community organizations feeding kids nationwide.

Those in search of meals for children can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877877 to receive the locations of emergency food distribution sites. This service is currently only available in Colorado, Hawaii, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, but will roll out to more states in the coming weeks.

