Angelina Jolie avoids answering questions about The Weeknd

Whatever Angelina Jolie‘s relationship is with The Weeknd, she’s not talking about it.

The two stars have been spotted out to dinner several times in L.A. recently, leading to speculation that they might be dating. When Jolie appeared on E!’s Daily Pop to promote her new movie, Eternals, she was asked about him — gently — but the Oscar-winning actress still wasn’t having it.

Host Justin Sylvester asked Jolie, “Your kids are at the age where they have opinions…were they more excited that you were in the Eternals, or that you’re friends with The Weeknd?”

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” Jolie said, smiling. “They’re very excited about this film.”

While The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, and Jolie have been seen together, they haven’t had any PDA. A source tells Page Six that they’re simply colleagues. In fact, they’re both working with the U.N., Jolie as a Special Envoy, and Abel as a Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N.’s World Food Programme.

Also, Jolie’s a valuable Hollywood contact for the “Blinding Lights” singer since he’s getting into acting: After appearing in the film Uncut Gems, he’s set to co-write and star in an HBO series called The Idol.

