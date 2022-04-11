Andy Grammer to co-headline summer tour with Fitz & The Tantrums

Courtesy Warner Music Group

Honey, we’re more than good! Starting this July, Andy Grammer and Fitz & The Tantrums are going on tour together.

The “Handclap” singers and Andy unveiled their official, multi-date summer tour on Monday,which they dubbed The Wrong Party Tour. It kicks off on July 29 in Key West, Florida. From there, the group will co-headline a slate of shows across North America’s biggest cities, including Boston, New York, St. Paul and many others. The tour wraps August 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Said Andy of the upcoming event, “I am SOOO excited to announce that I’m going on tour this Summer with @fitzandthetantrums and @breland! You already KNOW it’s gonna be a blast.”

“We cannot wait to get our fans together with Andy’s fans this summer and get everybody dancing,” frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “The wrong party tour is gonna go down in history as one hot sweaty mess not to be missed. Were you there?”

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. local time and general admission sales begin Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. local time on either artist’s official websites.

