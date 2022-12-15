Andy Grammer sings heartfelt tribute to his good friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “We miss you already”

L-Andy Grammer R- Allison Holker, wife of Stephen “tWitch” Boss; David Livingston/Getty Images

When Andy Grammer appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2015, his pro partner was Allison Holker. He and his wife, Aijia, became good friends with Allison and her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Following the devastating news Wednesday that Boss died by suicide, Andy took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

Struggling to hold back tears, Andy said he was “feeling rocked” by the news and wanted to sing something for “anyone that is going through it … and specifically Allison, I just love you so much.” He then sang his hit “Don’t Give Up on Me,” which carries the message to keep going because people will be there to support you.

Andy barely got through the song without crying and ended it by saying, “tWitch, we love you, buddy! We miss you already and you were such a light, my dude. I love you desperately.”

Emotionally drained, he concluded, “That’s all I got.”

He captioned the video, “A true light left this world. Thank you for all the goodness you brought into the world through your unique movement and insanely huge heart. I love you my friend.“

Aijia posted a series of photos and videos of tWitch and wrote that the late dancer, DJ and Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer was “a GEM of a human,” sharing, “We reconnected post COVID at his birthday party just a few months ago. It was a blast and he was smiling ear to ear all night.”

She added, “I am sending all my love to his beautiful family … Plus all his friends and family that we met celebrating his life so recently. I hope the pain he was in is over now.”

