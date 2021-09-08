Andy Grammer finally accepts himself in new single, “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me”

Alex Harper

The pandemic proved to be a time of introspection for Andy Grammer, and now he’s released a super-upbeat single inspired by what he learned about himself during that time.

The song is called “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me,” about which Andy explains, “The pandemic forced me to spend nearly two years stripped of the identity I had worked hard to create for myself in the world. I had the gift of time to re-examine a lot and realized that sometimes, in an effort to fit in with culture, I am tempted to turn myself down for the fear of not being accepted.”

“So, I wrote ‘Damn It Feels Good To Be Me’ as a reminder to myself to follow the beat of my own drum,” he adds. “I want this song to be for those who have come to that point in their life where they’re just FINALLY enjoying the freedom of self-acceptance.”

“I’m no good at being you/Ain’t got nothing left to prove/man, I’m finally free/damn it feels good to be me,” Andy sings in the song.

“Damn It Feels Good to Be Me” is the first official single from Andy’s upcoming fifth album, which will be out in early 2022. He previously released the song “Lease on Life,” inspired by the arrival of his and his wife’s second daughter, Izzy, during the pandemic last year.

