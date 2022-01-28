Andy Grammer brings “Joy” to fans with new song, more tour dates

Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records

It’s a “Joy”-ous Friday for Andy Grammer fans: The singer has just released a new song called “Joy” and added more tour dates to his upcoming tour.

In the upbeat song, Andy talks about dealing with various emotions, like fear, grief, pressure, jealousy and shame, before finally revealing, “I found joy in my life.” He says, “I have always loved the word ‘Joy.’ I feel like it has a depth, a grounded spiritual center, something deeper and more substantial than happiness.”

“It’s somehow light and weighty at the same time,” he adds. “I wanted to capture all that while still having a party and I think we did.” “Joy” is from Andy’s forthcoming album, which is due out later in 2022.

Andy’s The Art of Joy tour launches February 4 in Monticello, NY and runs through March 5 in Stateline, NV. Then, the newly announced second leg gets underway May 31 in Austin, TX and is scheduled to wrap up June 25 in Fort Benning, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time via AndyGrammer.com.

