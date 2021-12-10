Anderson .Paak announces fourth annual .Paak House holiday event in California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anderson .Paak announced Friday he is hosting his annual .Paak House charity holiday event for the first time in his Oxnard, California hometown.

The Grammy winner will perform with his group, The Free Nationals, and he will also present special surprise entertainment at the event on December 22. Anthony Anderson, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoh Aalegra, Jhené Aiko, Raphael Saadiq, Goapele, The Game, Schoolboy Q, Cordae, and Thundercat are among the celebrities who have appeared in the past.

“After a long year of studio sessions, promotional tours, and award shows, I’m excited to give back to the community. This year we are going to give Oxnard something they can remember for a lifetime,” Anderson said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see you all at .Paak House 2021!”

Tickets are on-sale now on the event website. For those not able to attend in person, .Paak House will be livestreamed.

This will be the fourth annual .Paak House, presented by the 35-year-old-singer’s Brandon Anderson Foundation. The event previously raised over half a million dollars toward community initiatives and served over 3,000 families providing them with basic hygiene care, food, toiletries, clothing, school supplies, and more.

Paak has released four solo albums, with his latest, Ventura, dropping in 2019. As a member of the duo Silk Sonic, with Bruno Mars, their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” is up for four Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance.

The smash hit also won an American Music Award for Favorite R&B Song, and Soul Train Awards for Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

