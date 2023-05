An 18-year-old Federal Way high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was crowned the winner of “American Idol” on Sunday during a moving season finale.

Iam Tongi, a senior at Decatur High School, claimed the Season 21 title following an impressive, emotional run dedicated to his father, Rodney, who died a few months before Iam’s “American Idol” audition.

