And The Tolling Begins

The free rides through the new Seattle tunnel are about to come to an end.

State transportation officials announced Monday that tolling will begin Saturday,

Nov. 9, at 5 a.m. on the Highway 99 tunnel beneath downtown Seattle.

Tolling originally was scheduled to begin over the summer,

but that was delayed due to problems with the rollout of new technology.

Officials then decided to begin charging tolls in the fall with existing technology,

then transition to the new system in 2020.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069