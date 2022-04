surpasspro|BigStock

Most people in the United States spend upwards of 90 percent of their time indoors.

Robert Zarr, MD, MPH, founder of Park Rx America (PRA) says he wants to see more people out in nature.

PRA is a non-profit that enrolls physicians into their nature prescriptions program.

If you visit one of these doctors, they might write you a prescription to spend time in nature.

