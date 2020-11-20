An Owl in a Pear Tree

Saw-whet owl|BigStock ** Note: Visible grain at 100%, best at smaller sizes

Ok a Saw-whet owl in a Christmas tree, the Rockefeller Center tree.

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up

the Christmas tree found a holiday surprise —

a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller,

was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry,

but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the

in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl,

one of the tiniest owls.

on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce,

had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta,

New York, in the central part of the state.

