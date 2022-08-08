“An honour and a privilege”: Dua Lipa named honorary ambassador of Kosovo

Dua Lipa performs at Kosovo’s Sunny Hill Festival/ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images

Since she became a global superstar, Dua Lipa has used her platform to promote her home country of Kosovo, including holding her annual Sunny Hill music festival there. Now, her efforts have been officially recognized.

On Instagram, Dua announced that the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, had named her an “Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo.” Dua added, “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”

The post also included a letter from Osmani-Sadriu inviting Dua to her office to present her with the honor, writing, “What you have done for the people of Kosovo…is unmatched and truly invaluable.”

Also included in the Instagram post are pictures of the president putting a medallion around Dua’s neck and giving her a special certificate.

In addition, President Osmani-Sadriu shared a carousel of pictures from the event, and wrote in Albanian, “Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance.”

