An education on Social Justice, Dr. David Nurenberg

July 1, 2020

Dr. David Nuremnberg is a professor, educational consultant and writer in the Boston area who teaches courses at both the high school and graduate level. Dr. Nuremberg is the author of “WHAT DOES INJUSTICE HAVE TO DO WITH ME?: Engaging Privileged White Students with Social Justice”. This book evolved over the past few years because Dr. Nurenberg found that his high school students expressed this very thought that they did not see any relevance in reading about the Civil RIghts movement, about Martin Luther King Jr. And it is a great guide book for teachers and parents to use today.

www.doctornurenberg.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
