An education on Social Justice, Dr. David Nurenberg

Dr. David Nuremnberg is a professor, educational consultant and writer in the Boston area who teaches courses at both the high school and graduate level. Dr. Nuremberg is the author of “WHAT DOES INJUSTICE HAVE TO DO WITH ME?: Engaging Privileged White Students with Social Justice”. This book evolved over the past few years because Dr. Nurenberg found that his high school students expressed this very thought that they did not see any relevance in reading about the Civil RIghts movement, about Martin Luther King Jr. And it is a great guide book for teachers and parents to use today.

www.doctornurenberg.com