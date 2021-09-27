An early Christmas gift: Pentatonix to release ‘Evergreen’ Oct. 29

RCA Records

If it’s the fall, there must be a new Pentatonix Christmas album around the corner.

The Grammy-winning a cappella group will release their sixth holiday project, Evergreen, on October 29. The first track, a version of the 1945 standard “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” is out now, and you’ll get it free if you pre-order the album.

“It’s Been a Long, Long Time” isn’t actually a Christmas song, but its message of longing to be with loved ones after being apart for a while is apropos as the group returns to the road to see their fans, and people reunite with families they may not have been able to see for the holidays last year.

Pentatonix is also launching their Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021, which starts November 27 in Baltimore, MD before wrapping up in the group’s home state of Texas on December 22 and 23. Tickets go on sale October 1 at 10 a.m. local time. More details are available at PTXofficial.com.

“We can’t wait to perform songs off of our new record for you this holiday season!” the group writes on Instagram.

Last year, Pentatonix released the album We Need a Little Christmas, in addition to their non-Christmas EP, At Home. Earlier this year, the quintet released an album of original material, The Lucky Ones.

