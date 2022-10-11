Kzenon|BigStock

Apple season in the U.S. is well underway.

Depending on the variety, apple season runs from July to November, according to Pick Your Own, an organization focused on pick-your-own farms.

Here are 10 fun facts about apples, their many types and nutritional value.

7,500 varieties – There are 7,500 varieties of apples grown throughout the world, according to the University of Illinois Extension, an environment and agriculture school for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

95 calories – There are approximately 95 calories in a single medium-sized apple that’s three inches in diameter, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FoodData Central, which is a nutrition fact database.

Up to 8 years – Apple trees take years to grow before they can bear fruit.

100 to 200 varieties sold – While there are about 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the U.S., there are only some grown commercially, according to the University of Illinois Extension.

$10 billion – The global apple market is projected to grow by $10.12 billion between 2022 and 2026, according to a market research forecast published by ReportLinker, an artificial intelligence-powered market research firm.

19 grams – A medium-sized apple that’s three inches in diameter has about 19 grams of sugar, according to the USDA’s FoodData Central.

1866 – The saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” originated in Wales and first appeared in 1866 in a published Welsh rhyme, according to a JAMA Internal Medicine study, which appeared in the National Library of Medicine.

The peer-reviewed journal reports the original rhyme said, “Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread.” It was later shortened to its current form in 1913.