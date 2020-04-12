Amy Shira Teitel, spaceflight historian, new book: Fighting for Space–Two Pilots and Their Historic battle for Female Spaceflight

Amy Shira Teitel is a spaceflight historian, one of very few academically trained women in the field, an author, and public speaker. She shares about her new and exciting book: Fighting for Space–Two Pilots and Their Historic battle for Female Spaceflight. This is such a great and informative read…something to definitely help us during this time when we have more time for things like reading. And the inspiration–the hopes, the dreams are just a great thing to embrace and share with our kids. Amy hosts a You Tube series, currently conducting virtual book tours that feature research that never made it into the book.

www.amyshirateitel.com