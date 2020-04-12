Amy Shira Teitel, spaceflight historian, new book: Fighting for Space–Two Pilots and Their Historic battle for Female Spaceflight

April 12, 2020

Amy Shira Teitel is a spaceflight historian, one of very few academically trained women in the field, an author, and public speaker. She shares about her new and exciting book: Fighting for Space–Two Pilots and Their Historic battle for Female Spaceflight. This is such a great and informative read…something to definitely help us during this time when we have more time for things like reading. And the inspiration–the hopes, the dreams are just a great thing to embrace and share with our kids. Amy hosts a You Tube series, currently conducting virtual book tours that feature research that never made it into the book.

www.amyshirateitel.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only