Amy Riolo Award-Winning Author of The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook [Podcast]

July 8, 2019

Amy Riolo is an Award-Winning, best-selling author, a Chef, a Television Personality, and Mediterranean Diet Advocate. Amy is passionate about food, healthy food, making it simple for us to create, to be delicious, and help us to be healthy. One of the biggest causes of disease can easily be considered eating poorly--in this country where we have so much food and information available. Amy Riolo has a new cookbook, stamped by the American Diabetes Association: The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook. July is national Picnic month, so this will help us create a picnic every day! Eating outdoors and with friends is also healthy for us!

Find out more at www.amyriolo.com.

