Amy Grant rushed to hospital following bike accident in Nashville

Amy Grant had to be hospitalized Wednesday after the “Baby, Baby” singer crashed her bicycle while cycling with a friend in Nashville.

People reports the 61-year-old Grant is in stable condition following the accident and has been treated for surface wounds like cuts and abrasions. Grant, thankfully, was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The singer is recovering at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, where she is expected to remain Thursday night for observation.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This incident took place two years after Grant underwent open heart surgery to correct a rare defect she unknowingly had since birth. The Grammy winner told fans in February 2020 that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, a congenital heart defect.

