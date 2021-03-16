'America's Most Wanted' highlights Lady Gaga's dognapping

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As authorities race to find out who was responsible for stealing Lady Gaga‘s dogs and shooting Ryan Fischer, her dog walker, America’s Most Wanted aired a special in hopes of unearthing more information to solve the case.

The show went into detail about the February incident where two men rushed Fischer and shot him when stealing two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs.

The special, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, showed surveillance video of the shooting with the overall goal to help authorities unmask the wanted criminals, who are said to be in their 20s.

The episode also discussed the rise of violent dognapping incidents, saying thieves may be motivated by money as “French bulldogs and English bulldogs can have a price tag of more than $10,000 each.”

Fischer was shot last month when walking the “Rain on Me” singer’s three dogs, Asia, Koji and Gustav — the latter two were abducted by the armed robbers.

The violent incident caused Lady Gaga to offer a $500,000 reward for her pets’ safe return, who were later found by “a good Samaritan.” It is unknown if that person received the reward.

As for Fischer, he is recovering and previously wrote about the incident on Instagram in a two-part series, sharing photos of himself recovering in a hospital bed.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story,” he explained at the time. “I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

America’s Most Wanted airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

By Megan Stone

